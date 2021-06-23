Muncy, Pa. — Patrick Racey, 28, of Muncy was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with felony rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent, according to court records.

Racey is scheduled to appear before Judge Jon Edward Kemp on July 2 for a preliminary hearing. Racey was also charged with simple assault and indecent assault without the consent of others. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Patrolman Kennth Flewelling said on Dec. 7 of 2020, Muncy Police requested a female officer for an abuse report at the request of the accuser.

Officer Brandy Perchinski spoke with the accuser, who stated she was being physically abused by Racey. Officers said Racey allegedly manipulated the accuser into giving him sex and money on demand.

According to the report, the accuser told officers Racey forced himself on her despite her repeatedly saying no. Officers said the accuser stated she screamed to stop and Racey continued.

Perchinski said the accuser stated she was then confronted by Racey after refusing to speak with him. Officers said, “this intimidated and scared the victim, who was already emotionally shaken”, according to the report.

