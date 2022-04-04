Muncy, Pa. – A woman in Muncy allegedly allowed her boyfriend to touch a minor in a sexually inappropriate manner while she watched on several occasions as she looked on.

Michelle R. Strayer, 33, and Marcus D. McDaniel, 35, both of Muncy, remain in Lycoming County Prison after being arraigned Friday on felony charges child exploitation, rape, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lycoming County Detective Loretta Clark received a ChildLine tip on March 30 that a minor child reportedly told a guidance counselor they had been touched inappropriately by McDaniel. The child used a stuffed animal to demonstrate the sexual acts McDaniel had allegedly performed on them.

The child told the guidance counselor they could not talk about the events because Strayer made them promise not to speak about it, according to the affidavit.

The child recounted details of inappropriate touching and sleeping in the same bed as the couple without clothes on. The most recent incident had allegedly occurred the previous week, according to the affidavit.

McDaniel was charged with two felony counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of a minor.

Strayer was charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal conspiracy to commit child rape, sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and misdemeanor obstruction.

Both McDaniel and Strayer were arraigned Friday in front of District Judge William C. Solomon in Muncy, who set bail at $150,000 for each. Both will appear at the Muncy magisterial office for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

Docket Sheet Strayer

Docket Sheet McDaniel



