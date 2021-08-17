Bloomsburg, Pa. — One man in Columbia County may soon be spending a lot of time in prison.

On Aug. 10, court documents show Eddie Wayman Whitehair, 60, of Bloomsburg, was charged with several felonies, including 40 counts of a felony for filming, or photographing, sex acts on a child.

An investigation into Whitehair started on 2013, when officers forwarded information about an incident involving a sexual assault to State Police in Bloomsburg.

On April 2, 2012, troopers with the Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant on a property in Montour Township, where they said a “multitude” of digital evidence was seized.

Troopers said Whitehair had subjected the accuser to several sexual acts he recorded and took pictures of, according to the report.

State Police also said during an interview with the accuser on April 3 of 2013, she confirmed to authorities she had sent nude pictures of herself to a man in Bloomsburg.

Whitehair allegedly sent text messages to the accuser that asked to meet in the kitchen of his residence where officers said a camera was setup to record the incidents.

State troopers said, “Videos and still images depicting sexual contact between the defendant and (the accuser) were found during analysis, as well as images and videos of (the accuser) that would be considered child pornography.”

On Aug. 10, 2021, authorities spoke with Whitehair, who told officers he remembered having sexual intercourse with the accuser, according to the report.

Whitehair allegedly told investigators he was heavily medicated at the time, which caused lapses in his memory.

Authorities said Whitehair admitted to receiving images on his phone from the accuser. Allegedly, he told officers after receiving the images, he moved them to a computer.

The report said Whitehair then transferred the images to a thumb drive, and shared them with a family member.

Whitehair was charged with 40 counts of second-degree felony photograph/film/depict on computer sex act on a child; one count each of second-degree statutory sexual assault; second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16; first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16; unlawful contact with a minor; and contact/communication with minor, also known as sexual abuse.

Whitehair is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $500,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m., then again on the following morning at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

