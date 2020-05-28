Multiple state manhunt ends Wednesday in Maryland

When Ted DeMers pulled over at the side of the road it was to help a stranger with a ride back to his motorcycle.

DeMers was brutally killed for his efforts and another man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries as Peter Manfredonia, a senior at the University of Connecticut, drove away in the truck, sparking a manhunt that spanned multiple states and lasted the entire Memorial Weekend and into this week.

It finally came to an end Wednesday when Manfredonia was caught in Hagerstown, Md. He was brought into custody around 9 p.m. when Connecticut State Police Det. Mike Zella captured the fugitive. No shots were fired, and a firearm was recovered.

Manfredonia was in the custody of Maryland State Police Wednesday but could face state changes in each state he traversed through. That includes Pennsylvania, where he was spotted at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Tuesday, before traveling into Maryland.

The crimes stared Friday when Manfredonia attacked DeMers while he searched for a female friend in the area. After avoiding police detection throughout most of the weekend, it was believed Manfredonia executed a man and took the man's girlfriend hostage. He then traveled to New Jersey with a stolen car before abandoning both and heading to East Stroudsburg, Pa., Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday morning police in Pennsylvania spotted Manfredonia in Chambersburg, Pa. before he took an Uber to Hagerstown, Md., where he was eventually apprehended. Pennsylvania State Police warned Uber and Lyft drivers of Manfredonia’s presence in the area, stating, “he may attempt to solicit ride-sharing services, possible through third-party means, to flee the area.”