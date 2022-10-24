Mansfield PD_2022.jpg

Mansfield, Pa. — The Mansfield Borough Police and Mansfield University Police Departments are investigating multiple reports of thefts of personal items and currency from motor vehicles that have occurred within the last week, according to a Facebook post.

Police said the incidents have occurred both on campus and in town, with five different incidents occurring within the last 24 hours in town.

All of these vehicles had been left unlocked by the reporting victims.

Mansfield PD is urging residents to lock their vehicles. Also, take your keys with you and remove valuables and other items left in plain view.

Anyone observing suspicious activity/ person(s) can be reported to the police department's non-emergency line at 570-662-3093, or by calling 911 if there is an emergent police response needed.

