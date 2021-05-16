Bradford County, Pa. — Bradley Cordner, 35, of Monroeton was sentenced to 48 months to 108 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, fines of $2,125, and court costs for a second-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Cordner was also resentenced from his original sentence of State Intermediate Punishment for offenses of possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to deliver.

Michael Harris, 33, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four years to 20 years followed by probation supervision for a term of three years, and court costs. Harris will also have to register as a sexual offender for his lifetime for offenses of statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.

Mitch Johnson, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to seven months 21 days to 60 months for a probation violation.

Johnson’s probation was revoked. Johnson’s offenses include flight to avoid apprehension, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and flight to avoid apprehension.

John Johnson, 36, of Monroeton was sentenced to 36 months to 72 months incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of person not to possess a firearm.

Tabitha S. Dunn, 36, of Monroeton was sentenced to three months to 24 months incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, fines of $1,000, and court costs for the offense of corruption of minors.

Sutin Schoonover was sentenced to 71 days to 12 months of incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the charge of unlawful taking.