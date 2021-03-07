Selinsgrove, Pa. – The mailboxes in Snyder County have had a difficult week according to Selinsgrove State Police.

Troopers reported two separate incidents of mailboxes getting more than a delivery.

According to a report, on Feb. 28 an explosion claimed a mailbox on Hetrick Road in Spring Township. Residents in the area reported seeing an unknown red sedan leaving the area shortly before the explosion.

In a separate incident reported by Selinsgrove State Police, two mailboxes, valued at $200 apiece, were destroyed by an unknown means at 1092 Back Mountain Road.

According to the United States Postal Service, mailboxes are protected by federal law, and crimes against them and the mail they contain are considered a federal offense.

Did you know violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years for each act of vandalism? Damaged mailboxes have to be replaced, costing the owner time, money and inconvenience

Officer said that incident also occurred on Feb. 28. State Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 570-374-8145.