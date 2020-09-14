Leroy Township, Pa. -- A road rage incident was reported to Towanda State Police on September 6 at 8 p.m. after multiple gunshots were fired at a vehicle.

According to a release by PSP Trooper Justin Millard, shots were fired at Matthew Williams, 36, of Canton.

Williams was traveling along Southside Road at Mill Street in a 2011 Kia vehicle.

Millard's report stated that the shots came from a possible newer-model Dodge Ram pickup and were the result of a road rage incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information to contact Towanda PSP at 570-265-2186.