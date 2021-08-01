Jersey Shore, Pa. — Montoursville State Police said when a juvenile felt unsafe around an older man at her home, she recorded his alleged attempts to touch her inappropriately.

Brandon Michael Hoffman, 21, of Jersey Shore was charged with multiple felonies after authorities said he, on two separate occasions, touched a juvenile underneath her pants over the dates of May 14 - 24 of this year.

the first incident occurred when Hoffman approached the accuser as she sat on a bed, she told authorities. Hoffman allegedly unbuttoned the accuser’s pants and placed his hand on her genital area.

According to the report, a second incident allegedly occurred when Hoffman approached the accuser as she sat on a couch by herself. The accuser told officers she was concerned about being assaulted and recorded Miller as he allegedly put his hand down her pants.

Officers said the accuser told Hoffman, “Let me go” before she kicked him off her.

Hoffman allegedly told the accuser something would happen to her if she told anybody about the incidents.

Miller was charged with several felonies of varying degrees including first-degree aggravated assault without consent, second-degree forcible compulsion, and aggravated assault complainant less than 13 years old, and two counts of third-degree indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Court records show Miller is being held at the Lycoming Count Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail as he awaits a formal arraignment with Judge Marc Lovecchio.

Docket sheet