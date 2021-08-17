Middleburg, Pa. – A case of animal cruelty in Snyder County remains open and charges are pending, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove were dispatched on July 28 to 5 Weikel Road in Center Township for a report of multiple dogs locked in a vehicle. When troopers arrived, they found five dogs, three parrots, and two cats inside of a Chrysler Town & Country van, according to the police report.

Troopers removed the animals from the vehicle and found one of the cats, who was in a small cage, was deceased. The remaining animals were removed and placed in shelters. State police said those animals will eventually be adopted.