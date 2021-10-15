Flemington, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Parole agents said a routine home visit turned into the seizure of one ounce of bath salts, a “significant” sum of cash, a money counter, multiple digital scales, packaging material, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers, agents, and troopers from various agencies were called to the scene near the 200 block of Houston Street in Flemington. Jennifer Nicole Smith, 34, of Lock Haven was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors and held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Clinton County Prison after the raid.

Smith’s charges include felony conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

On Oct. 13, agents with Pennsylvania State Parole said they discovered controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a bag containing assorted packaging material. Agents said they alerted Pine Creek Township Police Chief David Winkleman and the Clinton County Drug Task Force.

The agencies conducted a search of the residence that turned up more evidence.

According to the release, Smith was transported the Clinton County Correctional Facility and arraigned on the charges.

Participating agencies included Pine Creek Township Police Department, Lock Haven City Police Department, Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Parole Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

