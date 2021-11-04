Williamsport, Pa. —When Pennsylvania State Trooper Taylor Arnold picked up a chase initiated by Old Lycoming Township Police, he took lead due to the vehicle crossing into Union County.

Arnold, a trooper with Montoursville PSP, said legal intervention by authorities eventually ended the chase. Once in custody, the driver was identified as Alan Rafael Seijas, 30, of North Brunswick, NJ.

Arnold said a search of the vehicle’s registration showed it was stolen. After being read his Miranda Rights, Seijas allegedly told troopers he broke into the Trout Run General Store and a garage located along the 1600 block of Log Run Road in Loyalsock Township.

According to an affidavit, Seijas not only told officers about the burglaries, but also went into detail about the items he took.

The owner of the store reported the theft after authorities said he discovered a door forcibly broken with a decorative ashtray. Arnold said a shovel was later used to gain entry to the garage at the address in Loyalsock.

Seijas allegedly took a cash drawer located inside the Trout General Store. At the Log Run address, troopers said a Martin guitar and other miscellaneous items were reported missing.

Arnold said he was traveling on SR15 when Old Lycoming Township police alerted him of the pursuit. According to the report, Arnold attempted several “legal interventions” of the vehicle as it traveled into Union County.

Seijas was charged with two second-degree felonies in burglary and criminal trespassing along with two third-degree felonies in receiving stolen property and attempting to elude officers. He was also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person and third-degree criminal mischief.

A court summary for Seijas shows he is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 with Judge William Solomon.

Docket sheet