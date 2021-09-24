Nearly four years after charges were pressed against a Mt. Carmel physician, Dr. Raymond Kraynak pled guilty on Thursday to 12 felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs.

Kraynak, 64, made the plea after 13 days of trial testimony at the federal courthouse in Williamsport in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Kraynak operated two offices, one in Mt. Carmel and the other in Shamokin, both known as Keystone Family Medicine Associates, and prescribed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin and fentanyl to patients between January 2014 and July 31, 2017, according to the release.

He could be sentenced to a 15-year term of imprisonment for each of the twelve counts if his plea is accepted. The sentences would run concurrently. Kraynak also faces a fine of $1 million and a maximum term of supervised release for up to life.

Kraynak was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 20, 2017, in a 19-count indictment charging unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, causing the death of five patients by the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, and maintaining two drug-involved premises, one in Mt. Carmel and the other Shamokin. Kraynak stopped seeing patients and surrendered his license in December 2017 when he was arraigned in federal court on the indictment.

The prosecution evidence included testimony from DEA analysts that Kraynak was the top prescriber of opioids in Pennsylvania in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and during those years prescribed more opioids than both the Veterans Medical Center in Pittsburgh and the Veterans Hospital in Philadelphia.

The prosecution’s evidence at trial also included testimony by a medical expert that Kraynak continued to prescribe high doses of opioids despite knowing that patients had previously been treated for drug overdoses, respiratory problems and other medical conditions increasing the risks of overdose and death, according to the release.

The prosecution’s evidence also established that Kraynak, in prescribing these opioids to multiple patients outside of the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, and did so without conducting a proper medical examination, inadequately verifying the patient’s medical complaint, and failing to assess the risk of abuse by individual patients.

"Dr. Kraynak recklessly funneled nearly three million units of opioids into Shamokin neighborhoods, continuing to fuel an epidemic that takes the lives of 14 Pennsylvanians every day," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "We're working closely with our federal partners to combat this crisis that continues to destroy Pennsylvania families and communities."

Kraynak remains free on $500,000 bail until the sentencing date.