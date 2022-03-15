Williamsport, Pa. – Glen Taormina, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trafficking several hundred grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Northumberland County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The two-count indictment alleges that Taormina distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine on June 16, 2021.

Then on June 17, authorities said he possessed with the intent to deliver another 50 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of fentanyl, and detectable amounts of heroin.

The indictment also seeks the criminal forfeiture of $10,754 in cash recovered on June 17, 2021.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of these offenses is 40 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.



