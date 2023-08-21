Williamsport, Pa. — A Mount Carmel man was charged by a federal grand jury with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

The charges for Charles Derr, 47, stem from an incident on June 17, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment for Derr also seeks the criminal forfeiture of $10,754 in cash recovered the same day.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of these offenses is 20 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

