Jackson Township, Pa. — Two motorcyclists who led police on a brief high-speed chase in Snyder County were caught when one of them crashed.

State police at Selinsgrove say on May 16, Zachary Beiler, 20, of Sunbury, and Elijah R. Bailor, 19, of Selinsgrove, were traveling at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 204 in Jackson Township. Trooper Taylor Rupert activated his cruiser lights in an attempt to pull the men over, but they fled instead. The men were going 60 in a 45 mph zone and were passing cars in No Passing zones, according to the affidavit written by Rupert.

Bailor crashed his motorcycle a short time later when he attempted to negotiate a right curve and lost control. At that point, Beiler pulled over and Rupert was able to make contact with him.

Both men were charged with misdemeanors of fleeing or eluding a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, and various traffic summaries. Beiler and Bailor will have a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge John H. Reed on July 7.

Bailor docket sheet

Beiler docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.