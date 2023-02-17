Watsontown, Pa. — A vehicle pursuit Wednesday ended when a motorcyclist crashed into a police cruiser, causing him serious injuries.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist of New Columbia, who police did not name, is being treated at Geisinger Medical Center for his injuries.

Trooper Ty Brinninger of state police at Milton said shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, police attempted to pull the man over on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township for multiple warrants.

The motorcyclist then fled, heading east toward Interstate 180 while driving off the road into the grass. The pursuit ended when the motorcyclist crashed into a police cruiser that was positioned on the edge of the westbound off ramp for I-180.

Police units from Watsontown, Milton Borough, and Warrior Run ambulance assisted at the scene. Police say they continue to investigate. A name will be released once once an arrest is made.

