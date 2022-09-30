Millmont, Pa. — A motorcyclist carrying a backpack full of methamphetamine and paraphernalia led police on a high-speed chase exceeding 90 mph, as he sped on winding roads in Millmont and Penns Creek.

Cpl. Ty Brininger of state police at Milton says on Sept. 12, 2020 he was attempting to find Dustin M. Mollany, 30, of Millmont, at his home for multiple bench warrants. As Brininger approached Mollany, he took off on his motorcycle heading south on Route 235. Mollany then weaved his way through Route 235 as he reached speeds in excess of 90 mph, Brininger said.

Police caught Mollany a short time later near Hunter Road, as he attempted to flee on foot. After running about 30 yards into a state forest, Mollany complied with Brininger’s commands for him to stop. Mollany had dropped a backpack, in which police found inside methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, electronic scales, unused glassine baggies, and hypodermic needles, Brininger said.

Brininger also noticed Mollany’s motorcycle did not have a current inspection sticker. Instead, the motorcycle had a sign saying “F@#$ you” in place of a license plate.

Mollany faces felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering others, and related charges.

Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for PSP Milton, told NorthcentralPa.com that charges were not filed until September 2022 due to troopers needing to complete an additional investigation before arresting Mollany.

