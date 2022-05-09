Millville, Pa. — A motorcyclist’s distinct mohawk hairdo helped police positively identify him after he led them on a high-speed chase in Columbia County.

Hemlock Township Police had been patrolling in the area of Dog Gone Good Fuel when they saw Josiah D. Musselman, 41, of Danville, arrive there on his motorcycle the evening of April 24, according to the arrest affidavit. Patrolman Carter Pries noted the motorcyclist had a mohawk.

Once Musselman was done at the gas pumps, Pries saw him leaving the parking lot and committing a traffic violation at the intersection of routes 42 and 254. As soon as Pries activated his lights, Musselman allegedly began speeding through Madison Township. Musselman headed west on Route 254 as police clocked him at speeds over 100 mph, Pries wrote. Police terminated the pursuit soon after due to safety reasons.

Police later interviewed a witness who was at the gas station and who knew Musselman. Through that, police were able to find Musselman’s name and search his information. The driver’s license picture showed Musselman with a mohawk — the same hairdo Pries saw on the motorcyclist who fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police also found Musselman had a suspended license and warrants out for him from several counties. When police made contact with Musselman via phone, he denied fleeing.

A felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, as well as traffic summaries were filed at the office of District Judge Doug Brewer. A warrant is out for Musselman’s arrest.

Docket Sheet

