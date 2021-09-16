Orangeville, Pa. — While on patrol, officers from the Orangeville Area Police Department observed a man in a neon green sweatshirt pumping gas into a Honda motorcycle.

According to the report, an attempt to run the licenses plate failed due to the angle it was facing on the motorcycle. Officer Carter Pries said the male observed officers and immediately left the parking lot on the motorcycle.

Attempts to stop the motorcycle failed, according to Pries, who said the driver, identified as Jason Dale Ruhmel, 41, of Orangeville, accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph. Due to a danger to the public, Pries said the chase was terminated after just a couple minutes.

Pries spoke with employees of the gas station, who identified Ruhmel as the driver. Pries said Ruhmel had two active warrants for his arrest and a suspended driver’s license. According to the report, Ruhmel did not have a license to operate a motorcycle.

Officers charged Ruhmel with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers, second-degree misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, and six summary traffic offenses that included obscured plates and careless driving. No bail or preliminary hearing was scheduled for Ruhmel.

