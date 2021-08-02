Allenwood, Pa. – A Lycoming County man was charged a second time for leading police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle.

On July 2, Devin M. Bailey, 25, was allegedly traveling 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County, according to the arrest affidavit. Bailey was previously charged for leading Muncy Borough Police on a high-speed chase in October.

Trooper James Gutierrez of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton was patrolling Route 15 in Gregg Township the afternoon of July 2 when he observed Bailey traveling at a high rate of speed on his Kawasaki motorcycle.

Gutierrez activated his emergency lights in an attempt to pull Bailey over. Bailey did not pull over, but instead passed a vehicle on the right berm near the intersection with Interstate 80 and continued heading south at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez soon terminated the pursuit due to wet roadway conditions and heavy traffic from the holiday weekend, he wrote in the affidavit.

Through running the registration plate numbers, police were able to trace Bailey to his girlfriend’s residence in Old Lycoming Township. Police observed Bailey’s silver Kawasaki motorcycle in the driveway with the registration plate number that Gutierrez had recorded. It was discovered that Bailey’s driver’s license and registration was suspended.

Bailey reportedly told police that he was not the operator of the motorcycle that day, and that he had let his friend borrow the motorcycle. Bailey claimed not to know the name of his friend, Gutierrez wrote in the affidavit.

Police applied for a search warrant for the residence which was granted on July 3. During a search of the residence, police found clothing and a helmet matching what Gutierrez observed Bailey wearing during the pursuit.

Gutierrez noted that Bailey is on a felony diversion program in Lycoming County for a previous felony fleeing and eluding charge from October 10, 2020. Bailey had led police on a high-speed chase, at times reaching speeds of 92 mph as he traveled through Brady Township.

Bailey was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing and eluding police and various traffic summaries. He was arraigned on July 21 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe and bail was set at $5,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 3 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

