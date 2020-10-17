Montgomery, Pa. – A motorcyclist claiming to be a corrections officer at the Lycoming County Prison is accused of leading the Muncy Borough Police on a high-speed chase.

In an Oct. 15 affidavit, Officer Raymond O. Kontz III said was patrolling for speeders at Polly Lane and Elmsport Road,.Brady Township, around 10:41 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Kontz said Devin M. Bailey, 24, was going 76 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

But when Kontz tried to initiate a traffic stop by activating emergency lights and siren, Bailey, of Williamsport, is accused of accelerating.

"I began pacing the motorcycle at this time which was doing 92 mph and showing no signs of stopping," Kontz said.

As the apparent pursuit neared Route 15 Highway, Kontz said he felt he needed to stop the motorcycle because traffic would increase, making the pursuit more dangerous.

So Kontz tried to cut the motorcycle off, according to the affidavit.

"As I pulled ahead of the motorcycle the driver finally began to decrease his speed," Kontz wrote.

Bailey came to a stop at the entrance to King's Garage, Kontz said.

"I exited my vehicle drawing my service weapon and ordered the driver to get on the ground," Kontz wrote. "The driver complied with these orders and he was taken into custody without further incident."

According to the affidavit, Bailey admitted he did not have a motorcycle endorsement or a permit to operate a motorcycle.

"Bailey stated that he was a corrections officer at the Lycoming County Prison saying that he wouldn't run from police," Kontz said.

Bailey was charged with one count of third degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, one count of second degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic-related charges.

His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Oct. 15.