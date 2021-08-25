Shamokin, Pa. – A motorcyclist led police last weekend in Northumberland County on a brief pursuit before crashing and attempting to run on foot.

Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington said they attempted to pull over Cody Long, 27, of Danville, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on Route 61 in Shamokin Township. Long, who was operating a Honda motorcycle, failed to pull over, and led police on a brief pursuit for several miles before crashing on Logan Run Road in Rush Township.

Long was taken into custody after he led police on a short foot chase, according to the police report.

Long was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing and eluding and officer, misdemeanors of resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, and various traffic summaries. He was arraigned in front of District Judge William Charles Cole and bail was set at $10,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet