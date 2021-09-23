Lock Haven, Pa. — Jamie Lynn Jackson, 36, of Lock Haven has been denied a motion that would declare the death penalty unconstitutional, and a date has been set for her upcoming trial for criminal homicide.

Jackson will face the steepest penalty as she attempts to fight accusations of criminal homicide and aggravated assault that stemmed from the death of her 9-year-old nephew.

According to an order completed in Clinton County court on Sept. 20, Jackson’s trial is set for March 21 to continue through to April 8 of 2022.

Patrick Johnson, Jackson’s lawyer, was denied on seven motions that ranged from the death penalty being unconstitutional to several motions to suppress parts of the investigation.

Jackson is charged with felony criminal homicide, aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault on a victim less than 13. All those charges are first-degree felonies.

Jackson also faces a second-degree felony charge of endangering the welfare of children, second-degree misdemeanor tamper with physical evidence, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and first-degree conceal death of a child.

