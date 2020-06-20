The mother of an armed robbery suspect has herself been charged with robbery for allegedly acting as her son's getaway driver. Police report finding evidence of the robbery hidden in their basement wall.

Lori A. McHenry, 52, is suspected of driving her son Steven J. Martin, 28, to Sam's Place Lottery & Tobacco, 1374 E. Penn St, Muncy, where he allegedly robbed a cashier at gunpoint on March 18.

Related reading: Muncy man accused of robbing store at gunpoint

In charges filed Tuesday, state police at Montoursville Trooper James Nestico said McHenry admitted to driving her son to the scene on March 18, knowing he planned to commit robbery.

"She said that Martin had a bag with him full of items to wear during it," Nestico wrote.

McHenry allegedly dropped her son off on State Route 442 near Fogelman Road.

"Martin got out, grabbed his bag, and changed clothes," Nestico wrote.

Police said McHenry circled back to pick up Martin after the robbery.

"Martin tells McHenry that he held up Sam's Place and got money," Nestico wrote

Cell phone GPS data shows their phones were within the area of the crime scene on the date and time of the robbery, according to the affidavit.

The day prior to the robbery, McHenry's vehicle allegedly was caught canvassing the area on surveillance footage from Hulls Landing and Dunkin Donuts.

On March 6, police recovered the weapon allegedly used during the crime - a tan and silver UX model XCP .177 BB gun.

Police said more evidence was found hidden in the family's basement wall: grey sweatpants, a blue PSU hoodie, Scott goggles, a camouflage face mask, beanie hat, gray sneakers, a black glove and a red draw-string bag.

"These items matched the items observed on surveillance video from Sam's Place that were used in the robbery," Nestico wrote.

According to the affidavit, Martin's mother said her son hid the items in the basement wall on the night of March 24 after police came to the house earlier that day.

"She heard a noise in the basement and when she looked down, Martin was shoving items into a hole in the wall at the base of the steps. He then used screws and a piece of wood to cover the hole," Nestico wrote.

McHenry is accused of conspiring to provide false information about Martin's whereabouts.

McHenry was charged with one third degree felony count each of conspiracy robbery and conspiracy theft by unlawful taking.

Her bail was set at $50,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on June 17.