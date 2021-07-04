Williamsport, Pa. — Alyia West, 38, of Williamsport is accused of selling crack to a confidential informant five times over the course of a month, according to detectives from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.

On May 5, detectives said West sold approximately $100 worth of crack to a CI at 804 Hepburn Street in Williamsport. According to the report, several of the buys took place at the location.

A search warrant for the property was produced an executed on June 10 that led to the discovery of 1.79 grams of suspected crack and a digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

Officers said West’s daughter, Shaniyah, 18, was also taken into custody and charged after she allegedly executed one of the five deals with the CI.

After the initial deal for $100 worth of crack, detectives said they set up a buy on May 13 to purchase approximately 1.61 grams of crack for $150.

A buy was completed on May 14 with Shaniyah West after it was organized by Alyia West with a CI over the phone, according to the report. Officers said that deal was for $60 worth of crack.

Officers said on May 20 and June 9 two more buys were completed for crack with Alyia West. On June 10, a search warrant was executed and both women were taken into custody.

Alyia West was charged with five counts of criminal use of a communication facility and six counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Criminal use is a third-degree felony and intent is a felony.

Bail was set for Alyia West at $75,000 monetary, which she could not pay. Alyia West has a preliminary hearing set for July 15. Until then she will remain at the Lycoming County Prison unless she can post bail.

Shaniyah West, who was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, was charged with one count each of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated.