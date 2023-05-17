Williamsport, Pa. — A mother and daughter who worked at a credit union in Northumberland County admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mindy L. Plasters, 58, of New Columbia, recently pleaded guilty at the United States Middle District Courthouse in Williamsport to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Her daughter, Brittany Aikey, 35, of New Columbia, also pleaded guilty in April to the same charge. Plasters and Aikey were indicted on the charges on June 9, 2022.

Both women admitted to fraudulently obtaining loans and cash advances at Northumberland Union County Credit Union (NUCCU) in Milton between 2009 and Feb. 23, 2017. Court documents indicate the women took close to $1 million over the eight-year period.

To obtain these funds, the women applied for loans using the names of credit union members. Those members did not authorize the use of their information, according to court documents.

The two also are accused of falsifying financial information regarding the purpose and terms of the loans, as well as lying about financial information on member applications for loans. The women obtained the proceeds of the loans for their own use and not for the use of the members whose names they used, according to the indictment.

Plasters and Aikey also obtained cash advances for personal use using member's MasterCard accounts.

Plasters and Aikey are awaiting sentencing in federal court.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.