Williamsport, Pa. — A woman questioned by police about the whereabouts of her son during a September 2022 shooting in the city is accused of lying during her testimony.

Police said Lakeisha White, 46, of New Jersey, testified under oath at the Lycoming County Courthouse in her son's placement hearing on Jan. 26.

Agents from the Criminal Investigative Division had previously testified that her son, Keyon White, 16, had been in Williamsport on Sept. 12, 2022, and was involved in a shooting on Lila Lane.

White testifed that her son was not in Williamsport and was enrolled in a Pennsauken, NJ, school at the time. When asked if her son had ever come back to Williamsport without her, she responded "No, not that I know of."

According to police, they asked her if he was not with her, where was Keyon? She replied, "Home, always home." She reinforced again that Keyon was not in Williamsport on Sept. 12, 2022.

Police said Keyon White and an accomplice, Nazir Jihad Thrower, 17, of Williamsport, were placed near the home on Lila Lane by an ankle monitor that Thrower was wearing, tracked by juvenile probation officers.

Corroborating surveillance video provided by businesses in the area showed Thrower and White as they crossed train tracks in the direction of the shooting, according to an affidavit by Agent Benjamin Hitesman. After shots were fired at a house, White is allegedly visible on more surveillance footage holding a gun.

Keyon White is currently incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on charges of criminal attempt at murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license stemming from the Sept. 12, 2022 shooting.

Agents learned that Lakeisha White had withdrawn Keyon from Pennsauken High School. She was arraigned on a single count of perjury and released on $50,000 bail.

