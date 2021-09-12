Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport woman pled guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver and felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Alyia West, 38, was accused of selling crack to an undercover informant on several occasions between May and June of this year. According to the affidavit of probable cause, West even used her daughter to complete a crack deal on May 14.

West was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for each offense. The sentences will run consecutively. West is eligible for a work program if she is unable to find fulltime employment.