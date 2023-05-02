Coal Township, Pa. — A mother is charged for allegedly lying to investigators about her child's sexual involvement with a 39-year-old man.

Coal Township Police began investigating a case of alleged sexual abuse of a child after receiving a referral around March 28 from ChildLine.

When police and Children and Youth Services (CYS) visited her Coal Township home, Nicole A. Decker, 41, denied knowing of anything inappropriate going on between the minor and David Glatfelter, according to Detective Matthew J. Hashuga of Coal Township Police Department.

The child was under the age of 16 at the time. Glatfelter allegedly was staying at the home where the minor and her mother lived.

A warrant is currently out for Glatfelter's arrest, who police say could possibly be in New York state or in western Pennsylvania where he was last seen.

Decker told police she had checked the child's phone, Facebook account, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat and had determined nothing inappropriate had occurred between her and Glatfelter. Police asked that the child speak with a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Sunbury. Decker told police that the child was out of town at the time, and she did not feel an interview was necessary, Hashuga wrote in the affidavit.

By April 18, the minor was able to do the interview with Sherry Moroz at the CAC. The child disclosed details of an alleged sexual relationship that had been going on with Glatfelter since April 2021 through March 2023.

She also told Moroz she had a pregnancy scare in March, which Decker knew about, according to the affidavit. The minor disclosed to Moroz that a safety plan through CYS was already in place through a previous referral, so Glatfelter asked the minor to smash her iPhone 12. Glatfelter bought her a Samsung phone so that she could continue communicating with him, Hashuga wrote.

By Easter, the minor had given the phone back to Glatfelter and moved in with a relative in another part of the state. She told Moroz that when CYS and police came to the home on March 28 to investigate the sexual allegations, Glatfelter left. Decker allegedly had given the minor a different phone to use so she could continue to talk with Glatfelter after he left, Hashuga wrote.

When police interviewed Decker again on April 19, she admitted to knowing about the pregnancy scare in March. Decker said the minor told her at that point that she was in love with Glatfelter but would not tell her how long the affair had been going on. Decker mentioned that she suspected something may have been going on since CYS in Schuylkill County, where she formerly lived, investigated a similar allegation in March 2022. The allegations were unfounded since the child and Glatfelter denied them, according to the affidavit.

Decker admitted she did not report the alleged sexual relations because she was afraid of Glatfelter due to threats he made to her in the past. Glatfelter had a firearm in his possession, according to Decker. She also admitted to giving the child a phone so that she could communicate with Glatfelter, despite the fact that a CYS safety plan was in place.

Decker was charged with felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.

