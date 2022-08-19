Blanchard, Pa. — State police are looking for a Centre County mother and daughter who have been missing for nearly two weeks.

Crystal Gayle Oburn, 44, left her residence on Bald Eagle Street in Blanchard on Aug. 5 with her 10-year-old daughter and has not been seen since, according to state police at Rockview.

Oburn was operating a light blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when she left. Police do not know what direction she traveled. Oburn is described as 5'5" tall, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The daughter is described as being 5' tall, approximately 85 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Oburn is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.

