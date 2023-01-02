Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent.

Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township.

Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent, says Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove.

The accuser threatened to call police. That's when Chaudry, who owns the motel on North Susquehanna Trail, took the accuser's cell phone off her dresser drawer and left the room.

A few moments later, Chaudry came back to the room and demanded the accuser hand over the room key. The accuser told police Chaudry grabbed her right hand and began to hit her in the chest with a closed fist, Kozma wrote in the affidavit. Chaudry also allegedly hit her in the hand with a closed fist before grabbing the keys from her hand and leaving the room.

Another resident at the motel heard the struggle and called police. A resident later found the accuser's cell phone hidden in the cupboard of a communal kitchen on the premises, Kozma said.

When police interviewed Chaudry, he admitted to going into the accuser's room and arguing with her before taking the keys.

Chaudry was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. After a bail modification hearing, Chaudry posted $15,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing at District Judge John H. Reed's office is set for Jan. 3, 2023.

Docket Sheet

