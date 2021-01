Selinsgrove, Pa.—State police at Selinsgrove and Montoursville are asking the public for help as they search for the person responsible for an alleged theft of approximately $40,231.38 of construction equipment.

According to a release from Selinsgrove PSP, on Jan. 3 the equipment was reported stolen from a construction site at South Old Trail and 10th Street in Monroe Township.

The State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call 570-374-8145.