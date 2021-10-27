state trooper car.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. -- More than $25 million worth of illegal narcotics were seized in the third quarter of this year, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Curious which drug was most seized? 

From July 1 through Sept. 30, 2021, PSP seized more than 314 pounds of cocaine and 175 pounds of fentanyl. Troopers also seized 71 pounds of methamphetamines.

Third quarter drug seizure totals 

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine312.92 lbs.$6,884,240
Crack Cocaine2.18 lbs.$34,880
Heroin9.9 lbs.$336,600
Fentanyl175.88 lbs.$2,814,080
LSD125 doses$2,500
Marijuana THC – Liquid787.52 pints$5,276,384
Marijuana THC – Solid15.08 lbs.$75,400
Marijuana Plants507 plants$83,655
Processed Marijuana1,570.97 lbs.$4,712,910
Methamphetamines71.05 lbs.$710,500
MDMA – Ecstasy.75 lbs.$2,475
MDMA – Pills738 pills$11,070
Other Narcotics11.82 lbs.$23,640
Other Narcotics (Pills)163,695 pills$4,092,375
 Total Value$25,060,709

State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

