Millmont, Pa. – A store employee was charged Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $10,000 of cash and lottery tickets from his employer in Lewis Township, Union County.

Austin Smith, 23, of Middleburg, allegedly played $9,910 worth of Pennsylvania Fast Play lottery tickets without paying while working as a cashier at Harvey’s Food Mart, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The employer also told state police that $674.74 was short from the cash register and coin dispenser after Smith had worked his shift on Oct. 2.

A total of $10,584.74 was taken from the employer, according to state police.

Smith faces a third-degree felony charge of retail theft, theft by deception, and a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking. He was arraigned by District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg who set bail at $15,000 monetary.

