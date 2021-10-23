Berwick, Pa. —On Aug. 18, narcotics officers with the Berwick Police Department stopped a vehicle with a suspected narcotics dealer inside.

Once in custody, Denzel Davon Martin, 28, Nescopeck allegedly told police his family supported him. Martin was pulled over in a white BMW with tinted windows.

Authorities recovered $2,487 in cash and a small amount of marijuana during the stop. After verbal consent was given to search the vehicle, officers said they recovered 20 packets of fentanyl under the front passenger seat.

Apparently, Martin’s arrest led to several other people in the organization being charged by authorities.

Wesley Richard Sutton, 27, of Berwick was charged with two first-degree felonies in corrupt organizations—employee and conspiracy. He was also charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Wesley is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. He has a previous conviction for conspiracy in 2013.

Rebecca Fish, 33, Berwick was charged with similar offenses in two first-degree felonies of corrupt organizations—employee and conspiracy. She was also charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Fish was contacted by a confidential informant for the purchase of five baggies of fentanyl. She delivered the bags to the informant and kept one for herself.

Agents said the informant told them she would deliver fentanyl for Martin and Sutton, keeping one bag for herself from each delivery.

Lockard, who was charged with the same felony offenses as Fish, provided two bundles of fentanyl to an undercover informant in July. Agents said Lockard was under surveillance during the transaction.

After contact was made with Martin, a deal was set up for the two bundles. Martin allegedly told the informants his “home girl” would deliver the bundles. According to the report, pictures and video was captured of the transaction.

On Aug. 24, Lockard met with authorities.

During the interview, Lockard allegedly told agents she provided Martin with a place to stay and conduct business. In turn, Lockard said Martin paid her bills.

Lockard provided a written statement to agents corroborating what confidential informants told officers. According to the report, Lockard said Sutton and Martin charged $10 for each bag.

On Sept. 7, officers spoke with Fish, who admitted to being a “middleman” for Sutton and Martin, according to the affidavit. Fish allegedly told officers she would profit a bag or two from each sale she would arrange for Sutton and Martin.

“The specific locations, dollar amounts, and quantity of narcotics purchased during controlled purchases are know to your affiants and are readily available for trial,” Narcotics Officer Philip Miniero wrote.

Agents said forensic analysis of phone corroborated statements made by Fish.

“At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Denzel “Rilla” Martin, Wesley “Wes” Sutton, Brittany Lockard, and Rebecca Fish all actively participated in a corrupt organization with the intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl in the Berwick area,” Miniero wrote.

