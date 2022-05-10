Bloomsburg, Pa. – Two men who racked up felony charges last month for alleged burglaries in Sullivan County are in trouble once again for similar burglary incidents in Columbia County.

Colton B. Oppel, 30, of Berwick, and Joshua V. Yeick, 30, of Pennsdale, both were charged with 14 felony charges each of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft for an alleged string of burglaries of hunting cabins in Columbia County.

State police at Bloomsburg began investigating the reported burglaries when they received a call from state police at LaPorte about similar burglary incidents in which they had just arrested their suspects, Oppel and Yeick, according to the affidavit.

Through that investigation, both men were charged with a total of 277 felonies for allegedly breaking into 23 cabins in Sullivan County. Oppel and Yeick have been in Columbia County Prison since March for those burglaries. State police at Bloomsburg interviewed both men, who admitted to committing the burglaries in Columbia County.

Police obtained search warrants for Oppel and Yeick’s residences, where they recovered items reported missing from the cabins. Stolen items included firearms, electronics, tools, food items, and clothing. Police also found some of the stolen items in a barn in Franklin Township where Yeick had asked the property owner to store them, police said.

An alcoholic beverage that was found in a Fishing Creek Township cabin was swabbed for DNA. The lab results verified that Yeick’s DNA was on the beverage, police said.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Douglas D. Brewer. A preliminary hearing is set for June 28.

