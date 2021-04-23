Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton have reported numerous recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

The latest theft occurred in Union County. State police report a catalytic converter was stolen from a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck shortly after 7 p.m. April 19. The truck was parked at 328 Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township. The catalytic converter is valued at $200, according to state police.

In Northumberland County, state police were dispatched to 468 Industrial Park Road in West Chillisquaque Township for a report of theft. Upon arrival, troopers found that a catalytic converter was cut from underneath a Ford F-450 between April 16 and 18. The catalytic converter is valued at $500, according to state police.

Last month, PSP Milton reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 12-passenger van at Community Mennonite Church in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police also reported the theft of catalytic converters from two parked vehicles in Hartley Township, Union County.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.