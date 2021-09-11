Williamsport, Pa. —Montoursville State Police responded a call for a domestic at the Catch-All Self Storage at Commerce Park Drive in Loyalsock.

Troopers said they arrived on scene at approximately 10:00 p.m. to discover four children with ages ranging from seven to 12 locked inside a fenced in area unattended.

John William Clontz, 52, of Muncy was charged with four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children after troopers said they determined he left them unattended.

Clontz is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 with Judge Gary Whiteman.

