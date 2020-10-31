Montoursville, Pa. – A 20-year-old Montoursville man is accused by state police of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at underage drinking party.

Cameron J. Cox, 20, of Winger Alley, is charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and corruption of minors; and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Trooper Matthew Miller wrote in an Oct. 21 affidavit that Cox knew the girl was only 14 years old but allegedly had sexual contact with her anyway.

"Cox engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, after the victim told him 'no,'" Miller wrote.

The reported sexual assault occurred in Wolf Township on March 17, 2019, during the early morning hours, according to Miller.

The minor female was given a half cup of Jack Daniels whiskey at the party, Miller said.

"[A witness] related COX knew [the victim] was (14) YOA before the party," Miller wrote.

Cox allegedly "digitally penetrated" the victim and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her in a bedroom where five individuals were present, according to the complaint.

"[The victim] related she tried to move away but she couldn't," Miller said.

Cox was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Oct. 21 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on Nov. 6.

Docket sheet