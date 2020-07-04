Montoursville Police reported that a 29-year-old man recently strangled his own mother, likely spurred by heroin withdrawal.

Douglas C. Harding is accused of holding down and choking the 70-year-old victim after she reportedly refused to give him money to buy drugs.

A neighbor alerted police after witnessing Harding drag the victim screaming into the house, Officer Bill Hagemeyer wrote in an affidavit.

Hagemeyer wrote that the alleged assault began when Harding came out of his bedroom around 7:30 a.m. on June 30.

"Doug told [the victim] that he was very sick and needed money to get help. Doug is a known heroin user," Hagemeyer wrote.

When the victim said no, he allegedly assaulted her by sitting in her lap and choking her until she couldn't breathe. He was charged with one felony count of strangulation for the alleged incident.

"You'll be dead before they get here," Harding is accused of saying when his mother wanted to go to the police.

For that alleged statement, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

The victim left the house and started walking towards the police station but Harding allegedly "came after her and forced her back to the house," Hagemeyer said.

For allegedly holding the victim against her will, Harding was charged with one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

"Once at the front of the house...she grabbed a hold of the metal railing and Doug pulled her hands and arms from it. I observed a small cut to [her] right hand and a bruise to her left wrist," Hagemeyer wrote.

Harding also was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman, who set his bail at $75,000 monetary.

Harding was jailed in lieu of bail.

