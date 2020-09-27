A 49-year-old Montoursville man is accused of kissing children on the mouth and tickling them against their will on his bed while fully clothed, state police at Montoursville reported.

Harrington "Duke" W. Kershner IV allegedly had indecent contact with two girls aged 11 and 14 between March 1 and June 18, 2020, Trooper Jamesan Keeler wrote in a Sept. 15 criminal complaint.

"Duke keeps candy in his bedroom, which does cause the children to go to the bedroom to get candy," Jamesan said.

Kershner allegedly contacted the 14-year-old via Instagram asking her to prove she'd just showered, according to the complaint.

"Duke admitted during the same interview that he communicated with the oldest [girl] on her cell phone even after he was made aware that the mother did not want him talking to her daughter," Jamesan said.

Children and Youth began investigating Kershner after a third minor told a trusted adult that, "Harrington Kershner was having 'tickle parties' in his bedroom with the older girls," Jamesan said.

Kershner is accused of tickling the girls under the arms, on the sides, and on the back while they were lying in his bed, sometimes holding them down and not letting them up, according to the complaint.

The 'tickle parties' reportedly occurred while Duke and the children were fully clothed, Jamesan wrote.

According to the affidavit, both girls told Duke that they don't like it and asked him to stop, but he refused.

Kershner is charged with one felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two felony counts of endangering welfare of children, two felony counts of corruption of minors, two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses, one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.

Kershner was confined to the Lycoming County Prison from Sept. 15 to Sept. 24, when he self-posted $25,000 unsecured bail set by District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Kershner is scheduled for a formal arraignment before Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Oct. 12.

