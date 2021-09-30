--

Montoursville, Pa. -- The Montoursville Borough Police department reported a vehicle was stolen on Wednesday night, Sept. 29, between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The vehicle is a white 2019 Acura TLX a-spec, PA registration KRX8237. The picture is a similar vehicle not the actual vehicle.

"We are asking people to be on the look out for it," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Do not approach or touch the vehicle, call Police."

Furthermore, police are asking for security camera footage from Borough residents if they notice any recorded suspicious activity.

The car's owner said it was stolen from the 300 block of Arch St., Montoursville. In a Facebook post, the owner did say the keys had been left in the vehicle.

If you have seen the vehicle, please call 570-433-3166 or 570-368-2488.