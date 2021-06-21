Danville, Pa. – The Montour Preserve is looking for the public’s help in identifying all-terrain vehicle/utility terrain vehicle riders who were observed riding on Lake Chillisquaque Dam on Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post on the Montour Preserve page, the riders were observed in the area at 10:15 p.m. June 20. More than one ATV/UTV was riding onto the dam from the Goose Cove side of the lake and exited the property through the Heron Cove boat launch parking lot.

The ATVs/UTVs were last seen traveling northbound on Sportsman Road toward Route 44. It is believed the riders may have come from the area of Route 44 in the Exchange / White Hall area.

ATV/UTV usage at the Montour Preserve is strictly prohibited and no vehicles, except maintenance vehicles, may be driven on the dam, according to the post.

The Montour Area Recreation Commission, which manages the preserve, “is absolutely committed to identifying and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law anyone found operating an ATV/UTV at the Montour Preserve. MARC will seek the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police to press all applicable charges,” the post read.

Anyone with information may email or call Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at RStoudt@MontourRec.com or (570) 336-2060. Information will be kept confidential.