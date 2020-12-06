Danville, Pa. – A victim reported to police that another driver threatened them with what they thought was a weapon during a road rage incident in Valley Township, Montour County.

The victim was driving on Liberty Valley Road at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 when the incident occurred, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The male victim told police another driver pointed a weapon in his direction. The victim later learned the weapon was actually a cell phone.

The district attorney was consulted, but no charges were recommended at this time, state police said. Police listed the incident as terroristic threats on the public information release report.