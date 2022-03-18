Williamsport, Pa. – A Montour County man was indicted in federal court last week on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kevin Murry, 44, allegedly distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in Montour County on Feb. 18 and March 7, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty for each charge is up to 40 years of imprisonment, a life term of supervised release, and a fine of $5,000,000. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines.



