Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – State police at Montoursville said a Montgomery woman lied about her involuntary commitment to a mental institution on a Firearm Transaction Record.

In charges filed Oct. 15, Valerie M. Laielli, 43, of 39 Brook St., Montgomery, is accused by PSP Corporal Tyler Morse of lying on her application to obtain a firearm.

Laielli attempted to purchase a Beretta Pico .380 caliber handgun at R & J Welch Firearms, 1462 John Brady Dr., Muncy Creek Township, on April 16, according to Welch.

Morse said Laielli answered "no" to the question, "Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?"

"This was false," Morse said.

A licensed social worker in Lycoming County involuntarily committed Laielli for a mental health evaluation on Aug. 5, 2017, after Laielli attempted suicide, according to Morse.

Laielli was admitted to the Fairmount Behavioral Unit in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2017, for an involuntary mental health evaluation, Morse said.

Laielli allegedly admitted to Morse on Sept. 29 that she had been involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation in 2017.

Morse said Laielli also admitted to completing the U.S. Dept. of Justice Firearms Transaction Record and a Pa. State Police Application/Record of Sale at R&J Welch LLC on April 16.

Laielli was charged with felony sale or transfer of firearms and misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp set Laielli's bail at $20,000 unsecured on Oct. 14.

Docket sheet