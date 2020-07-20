A 24-year-old Montgomery man recently was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 10 years in state prison for crimes involving sexual contact with a minor, according to Lycoming County Court records.

Michael W. Warzel Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors in 2018. Warzel also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, court records show.

The crimes occurred between June 2015 and June 2018, PSP Montoursville reported.

Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson sentenced Warzel to state prison time on July 14.

For the felony sexual abuse charge, Warzel was sentenced to a minimum of 54 months and a maximum of 120 months in state prison. He had to report at 9 a.m. on July 14, court records show.

For the felony corruption of minors charge, Anderson sentenced Warzel to a concurrent six to 24 months in state prison.

Warzel was sentenced to guilt without further penalty for the misdemeanor indecent assault charge, according to court documents.

