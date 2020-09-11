Forty-year-old Christopher W. Cranmer, of Montgomery, will spend a minimum of two years in state prison for hitting an Amish buggy while driving under the influence in 2017.

Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio sentenced Cranmer to 48 to 96 months in state prison on Sept. 9.

Cranmer pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault while driving under the influence on May 22.

Related reading: Man arrested for hit-and-run accident in Montgomery with horse-drawn buggy

Cranmer drunkenly slammed into the back of an Amish buggy and seriously injuring six of its occupants on September 24, 2017, according to state police at Montoursville.

The accident occurred on State Route 54 in Clinton Township. The buggy was carrying two adults and five children, PSP Montoursville Trooper Tyler Diggan said.

Six of the occupants required life flight or ambulance transportation to Geisinger Medical Center for serious or life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cranmer arrived home with suspicious front-end damage to his truck, which prompted a neighbor to call and report the accident, Diggan said.

Lab results for Cranmer showed a blood alcohol level of 0.2%, the highest rate of alcohol.

In 2019, Cranmer was set to go to trial in the case but a mistrial was declaed by President Judge Nancy L. Butts after she determined the jury was tainted.

"Based upon comments of some of the perspective jurors, the court has determined that this jury panel has been tainted and a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected," President Judge Butts wrote.

Related reading: Mistrial declared in Amish buggy hit-and-run case

Cranmer ended up foregoing a trial and instead pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault while DUI in May.

The following charges against Cranmer were dismissed at the time of his guilty plea, according to court records:

Three felony counts of aggravated assault by motor vehicle while DUI

Four felony counts of aggravated assault by motor vehicle

One felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury

One misdemeanor count of DUI - fourth offense

One misdemeanor count of accidents involving death/personal injury - not properly licensed

One misdemeanor count tamper with/fabricate physical evidence

One misdemeanor count habitual offenders

One misdemeanor count recklessly endangering another person

One misdemeanor count of DUI: highest rate of alcohol, first offense

One misdemeanor count accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property

11 summary counts related to traffic and failure to give aid violations

Cranmer was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Sept. 9.

Cranmer will not be eligible for boot camp or the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, according to court records.

Docket sheet