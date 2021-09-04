Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police were alerted to a possible abuse situation by an ER Doctor at UPMC Susquehanna Health Emergency Department in Williamsport.

Officers said when they spoke with a four-year-old they could see obvious severe swelling on the side of his face and small cuts under his eyes.

According to a report from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, the four-year-old said “mom slapped me in the face,” when asked about what happened. His six-year-old relative allegedly responded, “She always hits us every day.”

The child's mother, who is 23 and lives in Williamsport, was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, first-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment after officers spoke with the two children.

She is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. She has a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle scheduled for 3 p.m. on September. 9.